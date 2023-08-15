Father’s Day Flood repairs near complete on Chassell’s Massie Road, Lakeshore Drive

While work is still being done on Lakeshore Drive, Massie Road has been paved and is now accessible to drivers.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is nearly finished on Massie Road, an uphill route connecting US-41 to Paradise Road outside of Chassell.

Bacco Construction is handling the work. The road was one of many downhill roads affected by the 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

“We had several culverts wash out, and an entire lane of the road was eroded away,” said Houghton County Road Commission County Engineer Kevin Harju. “You could barely get through the road, I mean, you had to be very careful to get through there.”

A lot of sediment also went downhill over US-41 onto Lakeshore Drive, which is currently being graded for paving. Massie Road, however, has been fully paved and is now accessible to drivers.

Besides the new paving, the new culverts are larger than the ones before.

“Those pipes were greatly increased,” continued Harju. “There’s a large box culvert that goes underneath the highway now and out into the bay, substantially bigger than what was there prior.

Harju says the Massie Road project was estimated to cost about $4.2 million but may end up being slightly less.

There are some who are wondering why the repairs have taken so long. The higher half of the road was repaired back in 2019. According to Harju, this delay is due to having to work with multiple entities.

“First we had to work with FEMA to get the upgrades and put the enclosed storm sewer down to the highway on the hill,” added Harju. “And then once we got to the highway, that’s under the jurisdiction of MDOT, so we had to work with MDOT on how we were going to cross the highway, and then when across the highway, we had to work with FEMA and MDOT because the structure from the highway to Chassell Bay needed to be upsized, and funding needed to be found for that.”

Harju says the project should be wrapped up ‘within a week or two.’

He says only one Father’s Day Flood road project remains. Second Street in Ripley still needs repairs, but this is on hold due to negotiations with FEMA.

