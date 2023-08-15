Breitung Township Schools Board of Education calls for bond election on November ballot

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breitung Township Schools Board of Education, at the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14, called for a bond election to be placed on the ballot on Nov. 7, 2023.

“This call for election has come after months of preliminary work and study to prepare for the future of Breitung Township Schools,” said Superintendent David Holmes. “The district completed studies regarding significantly increasing enrollment, classroom space needs, recommended safety and access improvements, and expanded co-curricular and extracurricular programs over the past several years. The Board has a strong desire to plan for the future of Breitung Township Schools and the passage of this Bond election will help us to do so.”

According to the superintendent, the bond request includes an additional six-to-seven-classroom pod at Woodland Elementary, relocation of the Woodland Office to improve safety and access, an additional auxiliary gymnasium at Woodland, classroom furnishing upgrades and technology upgrades.

At the Kingsford Middle and High School complex, the bond includes an expansion of the KMS Commons area, improved access and safety, the creation of a designated middle school band room, parking lot and traffic improvements, and the erecting, furnishing and equipping of a new multipurpose community building.

The current Kingsford High School was completed in 1964, Woodland Elementary was completed in 1989, Kingsford Middle School was completed in 1991 and the athletic complex improvements were completed in 1991. A bond was passed in 2011 to make necessary building and facility improvements and was fully paid off in 2021. A sinking fund was passed in 2017 to assist with necessary upgrades to facilities and to support instruction. The sinking fund will be complete in 2027.

The actual language for the ballot on Nov. 7 reads: “Shall Breitung Township School District borrow a sum of not to exceed $34.5 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new multipurpose community building; and developing and improving driveways, parking areas, and sites?”

The estimated millage that will be levied for the purposes of the bond in 2024 is 4.60 mills ($4.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years is 25 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to retire the bond is 4.10 mills ($4.10 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The estimated cost to taxpayers on an average household in Kingsford or Breitung Township is $343 annually.

However, households with an income of less than $63,001 can reduce this amount through a Homestead Property Tax Credit with a sliding scale to fully eliminate the increase for any household under $54,000.

Additionally, senior citizens with $30,001 in resources will see a 60% reduction with a sliding scale of 100% reduction for those with resources of $21,000 or less.

“We are in a very good place as a district with enrollment and overall programming,” Holmes said. “However, we are continually planning to prepare our students for the future. This bond will help to set the district on a trajectory of success well into the future. The Breitung Township Schools’ respective Boards of Education and community members have always taken great pride in the facilities our children attend. I look forward to sharing the vision the Board of Education, administration, staff, and community focus group has set for our district and greater community.”

Community question-and-answer forums will be held to share the plans set forth by Breitung Township Schools.

For more information about Breitung Township Schools, click here or visit the Breitung Township Schools Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.