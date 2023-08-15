Bay College hosts rapid enrollment event, prepares students for fall semester

During the two-day event, many students took advantage of the open enrollment.
During the two-day event, many students took advantage of the open enrollment.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting a new semester, enrolling in classes, and completing financial aid can be stressful for new and returning college students.

Bay College hosted its 7th “Rapid Enrollment” event on Monday and Tuesday.

“Students can go from application to enrollment all in one place,” said Travis Blume, Bay College vice president of Student Services.

Blume said during the two-day event, many students took advantage of the open enrollment. He said student feedback for the program has been positive.

“Students starting from right out of high school to adult learners have all come in and have been really grateful for the help in getting through the process quickly,” Blume said.

Blume said if you have not enrolled for classes yet at Bay, there is still time to register. The first day of classes is Aug. 28. Enrollment will remain open until the end of the first week of the semester.

Bay College Director of Dual Enrollment and Early College Jessica LaMarch said that community colleges like Bay will see a diverse student body. She adds that many students will pursue a wide array of certificates.

“All of us are here to support, regardless of the level of education the student comes in with,” LaMarch said. “We see some guest students who just need one class, or students looking to complete a degree or master’s program.”

The Student Services desk will remain open to assist students with enrollment needs.

