Backpack SOS provides free school supplies to students

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Backpack S.O.S. (Support Our Students) drive-thru event is gearing up to support students for the 17th year.

Community members and local businesses made donations to provide much-needed supplies. There will be backpacks, school supplies, a hygiene kit and clothing vouchers for Silver Creek Thrift provided.

Kay Bammert, Silver Creek Church administrative assistant/Backpack S.O.S. coordinator, said the need hasn’t decreased over the years.

“Between what we went through with the pandemic and jobs changing and people having to work harder for things that are now costing more, it’s become a real need,” said Bammert. “The growing numbers are showing that that’s true.”

Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions of the event. Backpack S.O.S. will go from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey.

Supplies are limited, but church staff said they will do their best to aid everyone who attends.

