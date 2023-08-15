AG Dana Nessel highlights restorative justice in Delta County

By the end of this month, the Delta County Sheriff’s Department is implementing a program that aims to prevent former inmates from re-offending.
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Restorative justice in Delta County is getting attention from Lansing.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel met with community and business leaders to discuss the program on Tuesday. She said keeping inmates from re-offending will save taxpayers money.

“Every person who’s not sitting in a county jail right now, that’s $37,000 to $38,000 a year less that we’re paying to have them incarcerated,” Nessel said.

Nessel explained restorative justice programs like this are not about being soft on crime. She said there will still be punishment for committing crimes, but this program is about the time after someone is in jail.

“Instead of knowing all that’s going to be left for them when they get is potentially committing more crimes, they have this programming that is available,” Nessel said. “They have people that will help you with your education, help you find housing, help you find a job.”

Delta County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Jeff Hansen said this is a collaboration with Michigan Works!, which will allow inmates to receive education and life skills.

“The number one reason that people don’t re-offend and come back to jail is good, steady, stable employment,” Hansen said. “We’re trying to bridge that gap using our GED program and our Michigan Works! partners to come into the jail and work on them with those skillsets, get their educations finished, work on their life skills and mentor them.”

Nessel also said she would like to see more counties across the state adopt programs like this one.

The sheriff’s department said the effort will target younger inmates, who will be screened to choose the best candidates for the program, which will then determine the size of each class.

