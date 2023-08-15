AdvantEdge commits to continue U.P. Football All-Star Game tradition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Football All-Star game has a new Event Organizer.

AdvantEdge is proud to announce its commitment to continue the ‘U.P. All-Star Game’ tradition. Collaborating with local coaches and long-standing contributors, we aim to ensure a seamless transition and a bright future for the game and all U.P. athletes.

Since 2008, the U.P. All-Star Game has united football players from the Upper Peninsula, providing a platform for their final showcase under the guidance of Todd Goldbeck. This annual event celebrates local talent and fosters Yooper pride. Goldbeck’s exceptional dedication has transformed the game into a week-long event, requiring year-round effort.

AdvantEdge recognizes the profound significance of the game for local athletes, and this commitment reflects our unwavering dedication to the region that has supported us throughout.

As we embark on this journey, more details about the future of ‘The UP All-Star Game’ will be unveiled in the coming months. Until then, let the Friday Night Lights shine bright, and let camaraderie and competition flourish throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Dustin Brancheau, Owner of AdvantEdge Sports Training, explains the importance of the game, “The game falls in line with one of my major ‘whys’ at AdvantEdge- making sure UP athletes have opportunities to showcase what they can do. Losing this game would mean missing out on that opportunity” Brancheau states, “It won’t be easy, it will be a team effort and we will lean heavily on the people and coaches that have been a part of this game from the start”

Advantedge is one of only 10 West-side barbell certified gyms in the country, We are dedicated to helping athletes improve regardless of age, sport, or ability. We are available to any athlete in the Upper Peninsula. Our goal is to make high-level training accessible to all athletes in the Upper Peninsula.

We’re proud to ensure the game’s legacy endures. U.P. athletes fuel our mission at AdvantEdge, making it natural for us to support and sustain the U.P. All-Star Game.

This isn’t a solo endeavor; local high school coaches and longstanding contributors will ensure things are run as smoothly as possible. Anticipation runs high as we keep this game alive.

