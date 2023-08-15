12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.
Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
U.S. Steel
US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives
Cal and Sabina Carlson talk about Cal's battle with ALS on Upper Michigan Today.
Cal’s Journey: How to support the Carlson family during dad’s battle with ALS

Latest News

While this event won’t have snacks, there will be a taco truck outside from 1-3 p.m. for...
Snowbound Books and Brews event seeks to recap the fun of Scholastic Book Fairs for adults
Community members and local businesses made donations to provide much-needed supplies.
Backpack SOS provides free school supplies to students
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Gary Peters arrived by motorcycle at Bay College on Tuesday morning.
Senator Gary Peters highlights Bay College’s Water Lab
Senator Gary Peters was at Bay College Tuesday morning as part of his “Paving the Way for...
Senator Gary Peters highlights Bay College’s Water Lab