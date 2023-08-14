WATCH: 2 men extradited from Nigeria in Jordan DeMay sextortion case, Copper Country Gem & Mineral Show’s final day

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we cover what we know regarding two men who have been extradited from Nigeria to Grand Rapids in a international “sextortion” ring case involving the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, the Copper Country Gem and Mineral Show wraps up and a look at the latest weather forecast.

