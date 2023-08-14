UPAWS holds training for law enforcement, animal care workers on handling animal cruelty cases

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS in Sands Township hosted a training, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Monday for law enforcement and animal care workers on proper methods to manage animal cruelty cases.

Michigan Humane Director of Statewide Response Deborah MacDonald said this training aims to reduce animal cruelty.

“Animals are neglected everywhere. It’s not just in our large cities. Dogs can be left without shelter anywhere in our state,” said MacDonald. “To understand how our state statute works allows individuals to do something about it, and to report properly and to address it properly.”

The training provided detailed explanations on how to properly investigate, document and assist animal cruelty cases. Attendees were also trained on how to help animals in disaster situations and how Michigan Law protects animals.

Menominee City animal care tech Ashley Armbrust encourages animal care workers to learn this information.

“I think everyone in the animal world, whether they are an animal care tech, a vet tech, or anything involving animals needs to have an eye opener on what’s happening outside the shelter life. At the shelter they are safe. How do we get them to the shelter to be safe,” said Armbrust.

UPAWS board member Andi Goriesky says it can be easy to be unaware of the mistreatment of large animals such as horses and cattle.

She also said this knowledge will help its equine division in rural areas.

“I wanted to come to this today only because I am in partnership with running the equine division here at UPAWS and I think a lot of times it’s easy for people to recognize or suspect a dog, cat, or whatever but there is a lot of people who drive through rural areas and say look at the pretty horses out in the field,” said Goriesky.

MacDonald also said if you notice or know of animal mistreatment to call your local animal control and law enforcement.

