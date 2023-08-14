U.P. State Fair opens its gates, prepares for week-long event in Escanaba

The U.P. State Fair has carnival rides, lots of food, animals to pet and plenty of activities...
The U.P. State Fair has carnival rides, lots of food, animals to pet and plenty of activities for all ages.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair opened its gates at 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening but before that, vendors and exhibitors were busy setting up their booths for fun and games at the week-long event.

One youngster who was helping his grandma clean and set up the 4-H crafts building had one thing on his mind.

“Rides!!!” said Ben Guindon, a grade-schooler from Cornell. “This year, I’m going to try and go on Supernova 360. I’m probably going on the Zipper again.”

Ben said no one should be afraid of going on the bigger rides like the Zipper.

“It’s just so fun that it can’t be scary,” he said.

He’s already planned what prize he’ll take home if he wins at one of the games.

“On the balloon dart, I want to get one of the Pokemon.”

Even if you don’t plan on playing games or going on rides, there’s something for everyone at the fair.

Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo has goats, miniature cows, unique sheep and one special visitor that might be a first for fairgoers.

“We have our camel, Bentley,” said Elise Abbgy. Abbgy has worked for Whispering Pines for more than six years.

She loves bringing the animals to fairs. They have several sheep with them that have been around for a very long time.

“(It’s) called a 4-horned Jacob’s sheep,” Abbgy said. “They’re one of the oldest sheep in the world. Actually, they date all the way back to biblical times.”

Ben had a special message for people coming to the fair.

“Well, all the rides are awesome,” he said. “The games are fun, difficult and can be expensive.”

The gates open at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. For kids 6 to 12 years old, the cost is $5 each. And children 5 and under are free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Exterior sign for the Phoenix House in Bessemer
Attorney General Dana Nessel stops in Gogebic County at outpatient counseling center

Latest News

Nessel speaks with a community leader during her visit to DICSA.
Attorney General learns challenges faced by state nonprofits during visit to Iron Mountain organization
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay,...
Michigan DNR hosts second free ORV weekend
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jim Provost joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after graduating high school in 1965.
Meet Jim Provost: 2023 UP Veteran of the Year
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center logo
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center receives $20K grant