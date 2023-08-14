U.P. State Fair opens its gates, prepares for week-long event in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair opened its gates at 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening but before that, vendors and exhibitors were busy setting up their booths for fun and games at the week-long event.

One youngster who was helping his grandma clean and set up the 4-H crafts building had one thing on his mind.

“Rides!!!” said Ben Guindon, a grade-schooler from Cornell. “This year, I’m going to try and go on Supernova 360. I’m probably going on the Zipper again.”

Ben said no one should be afraid of going on the bigger rides like the Zipper.

“It’s just so fun that it can’t be scary,” he said.

He’s already planned what prize he’ll take home if he wins at one of the games.

“On the balloon dart, I want to get one of the Pokemon.”

Even if you don’t plan on playing games or going on rides, there’s something for everyone at the fair.

Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo has goats, miniature cows, unique sheep and one special visitor that might be a first for fairgoers.

“We have our camel, Bentley,” said Elise Abbgy. Abbgy has worked for Whispering Pines for more than six years.

She loves bringing the animals to fairs. They have several sheep with them that have been around for a very long time.

“(It’s) called a 4-horned Jacob’s sheep,” Abbgy said. “They’re one of the oldest sheep in the world. Actually, they date all the way back to biblical times.”

Ben had a special message for people coming to the fair.

“Well, all the rides are awesome,” he said. “The games are fun, difficult and can be expensive.”

The gates open at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. For kids 6 to 12 years old, the cost is $5 each. And children 5 and under are free.

