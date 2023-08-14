State gas price average continues to rise this week

Image depicting rising gas prices
Image depicting rising gas prices(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - There is no relief at the pump for drivers this week, as the state gas price average has jumped 15 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.91 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price has jumped above the national average by 6 cents, which is $3.85 per gallon. AAA says prices are rising due to tight supply, and increasing demand.

In the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Chippewa and Mackinac Counties at $3.98 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest average can still be found in Baraga County, at $3.74 per gallon.

