Rozsa Center offers ‘pay as you are able’ pricing for 2023-2024 season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A significant change in the way tickets are priced is coming to the Rozsa Center of the Performing Arts in Houghton.

Before, there was a set price for tickets. This year, things are different. The center will now offer ‘pay as you are able’ pricing for tickets.

“Folks will be able to come in and choose a ticket fee that feels most comfortable for themselves, their friends and their family,” said Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings. “So that everyone can really feel good about the money they are spending to come see a show at the Rozsa Center.”

Purchasers can choose between several tiers of pricing. These tiers range from full-price to half-price to a fraction of the cost. There is also a ‘full fee plus’, which is higher than the full price and goes towards supporting this new program.

Jennings says that whichever pricing tier people pick, they will still get the same theatre-going experience.

“If you’re choosing to pay a lower price, just some of the ticket fee, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be put in a different place in the theatre,” continued Jennings. “It’s a ticket just like everyone else.”

According to Jennings, tours and shows are getting more expensive. However, the center does not want that to affect customers’ opportunities to attend shows.

Last season, several shows were used to test this new system.

“In our beta testing, the Rozsa came out with a similar number we would have, in terms of our income, related to using ‘pay as you are able’ or a traditional model of ticket sales,” said MTU Visual and Performing Arts Chair Jared Anderson.

Anderson says the center is ‘blazing a path’ with this program, hoping to inspire other venues to consider adopting this pricing method as well.

“This comes from a commitment to make the arts accessible to as many people as possible,” added Anderson.

Tickets for the presenting season go live at midnight on Tuesday on the Michigan Tech tickets website and at the Rozsa Center Box office. Student production tickets will be live at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.