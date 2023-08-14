Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center receives $20K grant

Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center logo
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center logo
By Clint McLeod
Aug. 14, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. non-profit got a financial boost to open a child advocacy center next month.

The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center (NLCAC) announced it received a $20,000 grant from the M.E. Davenport Foundation.

Half of that grant will be matched through community fundraising. Executive Director Sarah Zyburt said this grant will help the center open its doors to the public.

She adds a service like this is not available in Marquette County for child victims of sexual abuse or neglect.

“I think a lot of times when children disclose that someone has hurt them, they are already afraid that they will get in trouble. We want somewhere they can come feel safe so they can begin their healing,” Zyburt said.

The center will open on Sept. 1 across from Walmart in Marquette.

