Mostly sunny start to the week before rain, t’storms late Wednesday

Mostly sunny days before a midweek system brings strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and gusty winds.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High pressure centered over the Canadian Shield induces mostly sunny skies but not all dry conditions over Upper Michigan Monday, as an Upper Midwest low pressure system spins scattered rain showers over the Southern U.P. The Canadian Shield High wins out overnight, clearing clouds out over the region from north to south.

Late Wednesday, a leeside Canadian Rockies system brushes Upper Michigan, capable of producing strong thunderstorms, brief downpours and gusty winds before exiting east later Thursday.

Towards the weekend, the polar jet stream ridges north over the Canadian Interior, resulting in a summer heat-up over the U.P. Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Few showers over the southern counties, then clearing from north to south overnight; patchy morning fog

>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 60s (coldest interior west, mild nearshore)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers late evening; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with rain and thunderstorms moving in over the western counties late; breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph and warm

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain and thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy late; windy with southwest-through west winds gusting over 30 mph; cooler

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; milder

