Michigan DNR hosts second free ORV weekend

There are 1,500 miles of ORV routes and trails across Upper Michigan. This weekend, you can ride any of them for free.
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay,...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay, Marquette Co. (WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the DNR said ORV trails in Upper Michigan will see an uptick of 25 to 30 percent of users. This is the second fee ORV weekend of the summer.

There are 1,500 miles of ORV routes and trails across Upper Michigan. This weekend, you can ride any of them for free.

“The idea behind it is to get people out and enjoy the trails with the hopes that they further that opportunity and use the trails in the future and buy the trail pass,” said Ron Yesney, Michigan DNR U.P. Trails Coordinator.

Yesney said after the first free weekend in June, more riders purchased trail passes. A pass costs about $30 annually. Yesney said a combination of new and experienced riders will be on the trails this weekend.

“We had a lot of people from Indiana at our last free weekend,” Yesney said. “We also had some folks come up from Wisconsin to come up and try out Michigan trails.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt has a warning of caution for riders this weekend.

“With the free weekend, we will have our Special Operations team out on the trails, looking specifically for people who may be driving too fast or a little too dangerous,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said up to four officers will be patrolling ORV trails across Marquette County, which is an increase from the typical two special operations officers.

“We are asking people to use common sense,” Zyburt said.

While both Yesney and Zyburt look forward to ORV trails seeing more riders, they urge anyone taking advantage of the free weekend to enjoy cautiously.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Exterior sign for the Phoenix House in Bessemer
Attorney General Dana Nessel stops in Gogebic County at outpatient counseling center

Latest News

Nessel speaks with a community leader during her visit to DICSA.
Attorney General learns challenges faced by state nonprofits during visit to Iron Mountain organization
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jim Provost joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after graduating high school in 1965.
Meet Jim Provost: 2023 UP Veteran of the Year
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center logo
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center receives $20K grant