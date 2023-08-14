Meet Jim Provost: 2023 UP Veteran of the Year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County veteran, who has spent years providing resources to veterans in need is now the U.P. Veteran of the Year.

Jim Provost was selected by the U.P. Veteran of the Year Committee.

“It’s pretty awesome when your peers think you’re doing enough work, helping veterans, to be honored for it,” Provost said.

Provost joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965 after graduating from Marquette Senior High School. He said he served in the Vietnam War in 1966.

“I got out in 1969,” Provost said. “I served the rest of my tour of duty down in New River Air Station in North Carolina.”

After the military, Provost served at the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I may get a call from somebody that says: ‘Hey go check on this veteran’ and I’ll go and sit with him or her and find out what’s going on and get them to come here and get them started in the system,” Provost said. “There’s so much that they can do here in the office.”

Provost said he’s been working with the department for more than 20 years and was even helping veterans before that.

“I’d meet with somebody I knew that was a veteran and I’d ask them: ‘Are you in the health system?’ and they’d say ‘No.’” Provost said. “Then I’d say: ‘I’ll be there to pick you up tomorrow; I’m going to get you in the health system.’ Then I’d take them to Iron Mountain.”

U.P. Veteran of the Year Committee Chairman George Lablonde said Provost’s dedication to helping veterans is why he was chosen.

“Jim has done so much, not only for himself, [and] our Vietnam veterans, he was part of starting the Marquette County Veterans Alliance,” Lablonde said.

Provost will receive his award at the U.P. State Fair on August 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.