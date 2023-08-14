Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette

Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.
Jared Thomas Hunt appeared on Zoom for his arraignment on Monday.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The man who hit two pedestrians last month while driving in Marquette was arraigned on Monday.

In July, Jared Thomas Hunt struck two pedestrians with a vehicle on Third Street, injuring one.

Hunt is being charged with two counts of assault with the intention to do great bodily harm. Both charges have a maximum of ten years in prison.

He also faces two charges of OWI causing serious injury, a five-year penalty.

After his arrest, Hunt was placed on a PR bond. There was debate if that bond should continue.

“I do think that, based on the seriousness of this offense, a cash bond would be appropriate,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson.

“I would ask the court not to impose a cash bond,” said Hunt’s attorney. “Mr. Hunt is a young man with no prior criminal record, I don’t think he’s any kind of a flight risk, he’s living with his parents.”

Hunt will continue the PR bond but will owe the courts $30,000 if he violates the requirements of his bond. He has been prohibited from consuming alcohol and controlled substances and has to submit to daily PBT screenings.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Exterior sign for the Phoenix House in Bessemer
Attorney General Dana Nessel stops in Gogebic County at outpatient counseling center

Latest News

Nessel speaks with a community leader during her visit to DICSA.
Attorney General learns challenges faced by state nonprofits during visit to Iron Mountain organization
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay,...
Michigan DNR hosts second free ORV weekend
2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance
Jim Provost joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after graduating high school in 1965.
Meet Jim Provost: 2023 UP Veteran of the Year
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center logo
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center receives $20K grant