Man arraigned for OWI, assault after striking 2 pedestrians on Third Street in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The man who hit two pedestrians last month while driving in Marquette was arraigned on Monday.

In July, Jared Thomas Hunt struck two pedestrians with a vehicle on Third Street, injuring one.

Hunt is being charged with two counts of assault with the intention to do great bodily harm. Both charges have a maximum of ten years in prison.

He also faces two charges of OWI causing serious injury, a five-year penalty.

After his arrest, Hunt was placed on a PR bond. There was debate if that bond should continue.

“I do think that, based on the seriousness of this offense, a cash bond would be appropriate,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson.

“I would ask the court not to impose a cash bond,” said Hunt’s attorney. “Mr. Hunt is a young man with no prior criminal record, I don’t think he’s any kind of a flight risk, he’s living with his parents.”

Hunt will continue the PR bond but will owe the courts $30,000 if he violates the requirements of his bond. He has been prohibited from consuming alcohol and controlled substances and has to submit to daily PBT screenings.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

