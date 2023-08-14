Lake Gogebic Volunteer Fire Department hosts 32nd Annual Fireman’s Picnic

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Gogebic Volunteer Fire Department was full of food and fun on Sunday.

The department hosted its 32nd Annual Fireman’s Picnic. Chief David Nordberg said the picnic works as a fundraiser for the department.

“We’ve got an equipment fund at our local bank here in Bergland, Michigan,” Nordberg said. “We put our extra money in there from fundraisers and so forth, and we’re able to purchase some of the things you see behind me. We just bought this tanker directly behind me last year. The neat part is we didn’t have to go to the township and ask them to have a special meeting to get money for that.”

Nordberg said last year’s picnic raised around $11,000. The money is raised through $15 dinner tickets, silent auctions, raffles, and extra donations from the public.

“It’s easy to say that we probably get an additional, probably a quarter of what we raise today just by businesses and people that come by and drop us some donations during the day,” Nordberg said.

Nordberg explained it’s also a time to connect with the community.

“I think if we ever quit doing this, we’d probably be in trouble just because so many people look forward to it,” Nordberg said. “It gives you a lot of pleasure, not that you’re out here trying to get a dollar out of somebody, but you’re actually giving somebody a great day to come out here and enjoy dinner.”

Nordberg said he appreciates the financial support. He also said another way to help would be to join the department.

“We still want to provide service for people so that’s probably one of the biggest things that we got to get out to people is we need help,” Nordberg said.

Currently, 10 certified firefighters are working for the Lake Gogebic Volunteer Fire Department.

