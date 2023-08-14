How to pick the right pot for your house plant

Linda Andriacchi of The Plant Connection shares tips for helping your house plant thrive.
Linda Andriacchi shares planting tips with the TV6 Morning News.
Linda Andriacchi shares planting tips with the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - So you brought home a new plant. How do you pick the right pot?

Aesthetic preferences aside, there are important factors to consider when selecting a new planter.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Linda Andriacchi of The Plant Connection to learn how size, material, and drainage will play roles in your plant’s overall health.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with a plant expert about finding the right pot for your plant.

Andriacchi says to pot your plant in a container that’s two-three inches in diameter bigger than the container you took your plant home in.

If your new pot does not have a drainage hole, you can drill your own. Or, simply place the store container in your preferred, drainless container.

Andriacchi adds, if your plant requires a lot of water, opt for a plastic or glass pot, or a material that doesn’t soak water.

Terra cotta and clay potters will soak up some water. If your water-loving plant is potted in this type of container, you’ll have to water it more.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with a plant expert about finding the right pot for your plant.

The Plant Connection is hosting a garden party on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its store at 314 W Division St. Ishpeming.

There, you can enjoy refreshments, tour the garden, and ask questions about your own plants.

