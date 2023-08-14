Gogebic County Fair sees record turnout over weekend

The Gogebic County Fair.
The Gogebic County Fair.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Another county fair wrapped up on Sunday in Upper Michigan.

The Gogebic County Fair celebrated its final day with a rodeo and officials said it caps off a record-breaking attendance weekend. The county fair went from Thursday to Sunday with activities ranging from carnival rides to animal shows.

Fair Board Member Linda Nelson said the county fair has been going on for more than 100 years. She adds there’s been a record turnout for the fair this year.

“Yesterday was a record-setting gate day, I think today’s going to be a record-setting gate day as well,” Nelson said. “The turnout has been very nice. We did have, on Friday, we had a little bit of iffy weather, we had a little bit of rain here and there and a lot of people don’t like to come out in the rain because they don’t know what they’re going to expect, but we did have a pretty nice turnout on Friday night.”

The Gogebic County Fair will return next year on the second weekend of August.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

