Few showers for some then active pattern

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light rain showers will pass across the southern U.P. during the day. Otherwise, our next system has a surface front and mid-level area of low pressure. We’re expecting windy conditions as it moves through. Rain and thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind it, an upper-level ridge builds in the Central Plains bringing hot conditions this weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with some light rain showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
Low pressure system slated for Thursday
Cool and rainy start to the week with more rain throughout week
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing

Latest News

showers
Few showers for some then active week
Light to moderate rain is projected for Thursday so be sure to have the umbrella
Cool and rainy start to the week with more rain Thursday
Low pressure system slated for Thursday
Cool and rainy start to the week with more rain throughout week
Be sure to have the umbrella ready for the start of the week
Cooler weekend with rain slated for Monday and Wednesday