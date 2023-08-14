Few showers for some then active pattern
Light rain showers will pass across the southern U.P. during the day. Otherwise, our next system has a surface front and mid-level area of low pressure. We’re expecting windy conditions as it moves through. Rain and thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind it, an upper-level ridge builds in the Central Plains bringing hot conditions this weekend.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with some light rain showers in the south
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Low to mid 80s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.