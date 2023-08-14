Few showers for some then active pattern

Light rain showers will pass across the southern U.P. during the day. Otherwise, our next system has a surface front and mid-level area of low pressure. We’re expecting windy conditions as it moves through. Rain and thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind it, an upper-level ridge builds in the Central Plains bringing hot conditions this weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with some light rain showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.