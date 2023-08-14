Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior hires new outreach director

Jane Fitkin, Director of Outreach and Communications
Jane Fitkin, Director of Outreach and Communications(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior (CSCLS) has announced Jane Fitkin as their new Director of Outreach and Communications.

According to a press release from CSCLS, Fitkin, a recent NMU graduate with the highest honors in Environmental Studies and Sustainability, has led numerous local environmental efforts including groups like the Marquette Climbers’ Co-op and NMU Conservation Crew and has advocated with local government planning officials for sustainable infrastructure projects.

Having lived in Marquette for the past four years, Fitkin developed a strong connection to the community and environment, and sees unnecessary industrial development, like the planned rocket launch site near Thoneys Point, in Powell Township just 10 miles north of Marquette, as a serious threat.

“We live on the shoreline of the world’s largest freshwater body. Lake Superior is immeasurably important to our way of life, and promoting heavy industry right on the lakeshore is a serious threat to all of us,” Fitkin said. “I’m excited to join this effort to protect our lake for all of us.”

According to Dennis Ferraro, president of CSCLS, Jane will be assisting with the citizen petition effort in Powell Township to amend zoning regulations to ban spaceports and rocket launches in the township, as well as carrying out various other community events.

“Jane is a great asset to our current campaign here at CSCLS, and she brings the leadership, policy and communication skills to broaden our future efforts to protect our beautiful Freshwater Coast,” Ferraro said.

