Cal’s Journey: How to support the Carlson family during dad’s battle with ALS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In June of 2022, Cal Carlson received a medical diagnosis that would change his and his family’s lives forever.

Carlson is battling ALS, a terminal nervous system disease that rapidly progresses and targets motor neurons.

Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers to the Carlson family have participated in the “race against ALS” virtually. Hundreds more are signed up to run the in-person race happening Saturday, Aug. 19.

Cal and his wife Sabina Carlson, with race organizer Tracee Kauppila, stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share details of Cal’s journey and how you can support the family.

Back to Cal’s Journey.

Since his diagnosis a year ago, Cal has lost the ability to use his legs, so he can no longer participate in events he once loved, like the Ore to Shore Bike Race.

Sabina clarifies that ALS does not cause cognitive decline, only physical. While it may take longer to have a conversation with Cal now than before his diagnosis, he still needs, and yearns for positive social interactions.

Life has changed to a slower pace for the Carlson family, and Sabina and Cal say that maintaining a sense of humor has been crucial through it all— that, and the support from many friends who have graciously taken over some household duties.

Cal and Sabina Carlson talk about their family's journey since Cal's ALS diagnosis in 2022.

Carlson-family friend Tracee Kauppila organized a 5K and 1-mile run/walk to support the family financially.

Kauppila hoped for 200 people to sign up. So far, 700 people have pledged to walk in honor of Cal, including a family from China who’s participating in the race’s virtual aspect.

The funds raised will support needed infrastructure for Cal and his family, such as a wheelchair-accessible van, a ramp, and medical costs.

How to support the Carlson family during Cal's battle with ALS.

You can sign up for the in-person race happening on Aug. 19 here.

Packet pickup will be Friday at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

You can also register for the race in-person Saturday morning.

Race Day Schedule:

8:00 - 9:30 am - Day-of packet pick up at the Al Quaal Pavilion

9:50 am - Welcome message from Cal’s Journey Team/MC

9:57 am - National anthem

10:00 am - Race starts

11:00 am - 2:00 pm - Picnic

How to participate in the Cal's Journey Race Against ALS and support the Carlson family.

The Carlson family hopes to start a non-profit organization to help future families battling ALS.

