Attorney General learns challenges faced by state nonprofits during visit to Iron Mountain organization

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is working to better protect the elderly from abuse.

Nessel spoke on this issue during a visit to the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency (DICSA) on Monday. Nessel said she chose to visit DICSA to better understand how her office can support U.P. non-profits.

“What is it that agencies like this need in order to continue doing their work and what kind of laws can we put in place that will stop some of the bad behavior that will protect seniors from abuse, neglect, and economic exploitation,” Nessel said.

Nessel said there is one thing she is walking away with.

“The incredible sense of community out here and all the volunteers, all the donors that work so hard, so tirelessly to help their community,” Nessel said. “I mean, it’s really awe-inspiring.”

During Nessel’s visit, she spoke about legislation she would like to see enacted regarding elder abuse protections.

“We have so much going on as it pertains to our senior communities,” Nessel said. “We have a lot of bills that have been introduced and are pending in Lansing that are just going to help improve the everyday lives of seniors and other vulnerable adults.”

Tammy Tomassucci is the manager for the Family Ties Adult Center out of DICSA. She said being able to speak with the attorney general about the issues that matter to her was important.

“She gave us the opportunity to reach out to her when we are writing grants or to make sure that someone from the U.P. is on that task force for guardianship and for the different elderly issues she’s trying to solve, which I think is amazing,” Tomassucci said.

Nessel plans to continue her visit of the Southern U.P. by speaking with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office about its Restorative Justice Jail Program Tuesday.

