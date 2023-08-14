10th annual Art History Camp begins this week at Marquette Regional History Center

The information flyer for the Art and History Camp
The information flyer for the Art and History Camp(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center began its first day of camp on Monday.

Participants will be learning about U.P. Photography and the history of photography. They will also be able to create a different project each day. The camp will run from 10 a.m. to noon all week.

The Marquette Regional History Center Education Assistant, Emily Varga, said it’s important to allow kids to be creative and learn the history of art.

“I think it’s important for kids to learn about history and art and be connected to the community in a way where they’re the next generation to grow up and it’s important to keep this history going,” said Varga.

The Marquette Regional History Center’s Lake Superior Fiber Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 16.

