Tour De Dickinson kicks off Italian Fest

Tour De Dickinson Banner
Tour De Dickinson Banner(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tour De Dickinson kicked off this morning. Tour De Dickinson was one of the events for today’s Italian Fest in Iron Mountain.

The tour had multiple routes for all ages, skill levels, and biking types. Tour De Dickinson Coordinator, Bob Werner, said this event is fun every year and helps maintain the trails.

“It helps maintain signs, more equipment, signage, building more trails. You enjoy meeting and seeing these people year after year,” said Werner.

Werner also said that the tour helps promote the area as participants are encouraged to visit the downtown Italian fest event after the race.

