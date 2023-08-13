Marquette County rollover kills 1

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ohio driver is dead after a rollover crash in Marquette County Saturday evening.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 581 near County Road CD around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling south on 581 ran off the road and crashed into a guardrail. The vehicle re-entered the road and crashed into another section of the guardrail. The vehicle rolled over and stopped in the ditch on the west side of the road.

The Ohio driver was unresponsive and life-saving measures were given on the scene. The driver was turned over to EMS and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. The crash is under investigation. No further information about the victim has been released.

Ishpeming City Police, Ishpeming Township Fire, the Michigan State Police, UP Health System - Bell EMS and Antillas Towing assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

