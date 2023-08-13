Mark Clements wins UPGA Men’s Championship at Portage Lake Golf Course

The championship, initially set for four rounds, was cut to three due to rain on Friday.
The tournament was held Wednesday-Saturday in Houghton, MI.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The third and final round of the UPGA Men’s Golf Championship took place on Saturday at Portage Lake Golf Course in Houghton. This was Portage Lake’s third time hosting the event and first since 1975. The championship, initially set for four rounds, was cut to three due to rain on Friday.

Marquette Golf Club won the team championship. They were led by reigning champion Chris Black, who finished as the runner up this year. Black shot a 70 in the final round, tying the best 18-hole score throughout the tournament.

Mark Clements, the only other golfer to shoot a 70 this weekend, took home the individual title. Clements was tied for the lead with Robert Rangus going into the final round, but he birdied three times on the back nine to win the title by four strokes.

Clements, one of the older competitors in the tournament, said he didn’t expect to win.

“It was kind of a unique experience. I didn’t think I could ever win it again,” Clements said. “I think I got in the right spots on the greens a little bit. They’re so good, and you got to be in the right spots to make some putts.”

Portage Lake’s director of golf Erik Crowley thanked Michigan Tech University and the volunteers for helping put on such a successful event. He also praised the high level of play by the competitors.

“We had 87 players compete this year, and they played some real quality golf,” Crowley said. “Our greens are always in phenomenal shape.”

