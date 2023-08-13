Iron River community eats lunch while supporting local shelter

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members shared in a special meal Friday afternoon to support an Iron County animal shelter.

At Main Street Cafe, bratwursts and hot dogs were sold to support Northwoods Animal Shelter. Customers could also buy baked goodies from the shelter.

Northwoods Shelter Board Member Patty Cain said events like these are vital.

“Once this wraps up, it will go into a fund for dog food, cat food, kitty litter, whatever we need at the shelter. That’s what we use it for,” Cain said.

Cain said there are more events for the shelter coming up like a pasta dinner slated for Sept. 27.

