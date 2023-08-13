Iron County Fair continues celebrations into the weekend

From livestock auctions to ride attractions, the Iron County Fair was buzzing with activity despite the rainy start Friday morning.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Fair season is in full swing across the U.P. and Iron County is no exception.

This is the fair's 131st year and Fair Manager Carrie Nelson said it has seen growth over the last few years.

“We have had more exhibits than last year and in the prior several years. For our vendors, we are doubled up compared to last year. Everything is going along smoothly,” Nelson said.

Nelson said there is still plenty to participate in this weekend.

“Tomorrow, we have the Iron County Fairs Kiddy demo, which happens at 2 p.m. in the rotunda. We have the Iron County Big People demo at 6 p.m. down in the arena,” Nelson said.

Vendors of all kinds, like M&K Williams Woodwork and Woodcraft, are also set up on the grounds. Co-Owner of M&K Williams Michael Williams said his favorite part of the fair is the community.

“My favorite part of the county fair is getting to meet people and show off my workmanship. I do custom cabinet work, bathroom vanities, any type of woodwork I can do custom,” Williams said.

The Iron County Fair is slated to wrap up on Sunday with raffle drawings at the grandstand.

