Gem & Mineral Show kicks off last day

This was one of the largest copper pieces at the show.
This was one of the largest copper pieces at the show.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club continued its Gem and Mineral Show through Sunday.

The show was packed with displays, vendors and a silent auction.

Kids were able to learn how to use a metal detector to find copper they could keep. They also had a scavenger hunt through the event for kids to enjoy.

The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club President George Schriver said the club’s goal is to inspire kids about the wonder of geology.

“Our goal is to make the children aware of their surroundings of the ground they walk on. It’s exciting geologically and there is an amazing history here,” said Schriver.

Schriver also says he hopes more people will come to check out the unique geological history of the Copper Country.

