Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested

A Utah family is seeking justice after a suspected homicide of their daughter in Alaska. (SOURCE: KUTV)
By Emma Riley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A Utah family is seeking justice for the death of a 21-year-old National Guardswoman.

Saria Hildabrand’s husband is now accused of murder and evidence tampering.

Hildabrand had only been in Alaska for seven months after she moved there to be with her husband and to be a combat medic in the Alaska National Guard.

Hildabrand’s mother, Meredith Barney, said one of Hildabrand’s favorite parts of being in the National Guard were the friendships and connections she made.

“Hearing all the little stories that people send me about their memories about her and pictures, it’s been really hard to see all of that, but very beautiful to see all these relationships she had and how loved she was by everybody,” she said.

Barney said it was Hildabrand’s husband who reported her missing on the night of Aug. 7.

She was last seen leaving for work from her Anchorage home on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m. Her body was found a few days later, and her husband, 21-year-old Zarrius Hildabrand, was booked in jail for two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Hildabrand’s family is now calling for justice.

“Him going to jail, him having to pay for his crime for murdering my kid,” Barney said.

Barney said her bond with her daughter was special.

“I had her when I was 18 and so it was kind of like we grew up together, and we’ve always been super close, and we just had so much fun together,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
If State Representative James DeSana's Bill passes, this toll will no longer exist.
State Representative James DeSana weighs in on Mackinac Bridge toll bill
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers ready for Ore to Shore

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Freed U.S. nurse says Christian song was her rallying cry after she was kidnapped in Haiti
Students prepare for the beginning of the year.
Getting enough sleep is important preparation for upcoming school year
Four new faces will be inducted this year.
New class of Miners to be added to Negaunee Hall of Fame
Animals from the Jo-Kay Corral visited the UP Children's Museum Thursday night for children and...
Petting zoo visits UP Children’s Museum for Second Thursday Creative Series