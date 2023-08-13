Copper Country Elks raise money for student scholarships

The Calumet Golf Club and the Copper Country Elks raised money for future high school graduates.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Future high school graduates in the Copper Country got a boost today, thanks to an annual golf tournament.

The Copper Country Elks hosted its annual golf tournament fundraiser today at the Calumet Golf Club. The tournament had 28 teams of 3 face-off throughout the 9-hole course. All proceeds from the event went to student scholarships.

Copper Country Elks Member Kendra Coppo said it’s important to give students an opportunity for the future.

“So many students who might not be your A student, but you want to go into welding, want to go into trades, you’re going to more schooling. We just don’t want money to be the reason you can’t go,” said Coppo.

Last year, the Elks gave five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors throughout the Copper Country. Glenn Johnson, a golfer at the tournament, said these scholarships are important for a student’s future success.

“It’s really important that they give a lot of scholarships to kids. You’re going into your freshman year and its expensive right, college is not cheap, so every little bit helps and that’s a good thing,” said Johnson.

Former Copper Country Elks Exalted Ruler Ed Labonte said helping people is what it means to be an Elk.

“Though it’s an Elks fund raiser, probably more than half the people here are not members. The Elks is a nationwide organization, which really has no boundaries as far as helping people. So, there is a lot of good people in the Elks, and they all want to do good things, and this is one of them,” said Labonte.

Organizers say they hope to grow the tournament next year to include two tee times for more players to join.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Marquette County rollover kills 1
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
If State Representative James DeSana's Bill passes, this toll will no longer exist.
State Rep. James DeSana weighs in on Mackinac Bridge toll bill
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international Sexual Extortion Ring

Latest News

Hawaii gas stations respond to Maui wildfire; Trending Topics: Yogi Swami G joins UMT Cast in...
TV6 First Look at the Web 8/13/2023
The Calumet Golf Club and the Copper Country Elks raised money for future high school graduates.
Copper Country Elks raise money for student scholarships
An Ohio driver was killed on Marquette County Road 581 near County Road CD around 6:05 p.m....
Marquette County rollover kills 1
This was one of the largest copper pieces at the show.
Gem & Mineral Show kicks off last day