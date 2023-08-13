Copper Country Elks raise money for student scholarships

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Future high school graduates in the Copper Country got a boost today, thanks to an annual golf tournament.

The Copper Country Elks hosted its annual golf tournament fundraiser today at the Calumet Golf Club. The tournament had 28 teams of 3 face-off throughout the 9-hole course. All proceeds from the event went to student scholarships.

Copper Country Elks Member Kendra Coppo said it’s important to give students an opportunity for the future.

“So many students who might not be your A student, but you want to go into welding, want to go into trades, you’re going to more schooling. We just don’t want money to be the reason you can’t go,” said Coppo.

Last year, the Elks gave five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors throughout the Copper Country. Glenn Johnson, a golfer at the tournament, said these scholarships are important for a student’s future success.

“It’s really important that they give a lot of scholarships to kids. You’re going into your freshman year and its expensive right, college is not cheap, so every little bit helps and that’s a good thing,” said Johnson.

Former Copper Country Elks Exalted Ruler Ed Labonte said helping people is what it means to be an Elk.

“Though it’s an Elks fund raiser, probably more than half the people here are not members. The Elks is a nationwide organization, which really has no boundaries as far as helping people. So, there is a lot of good people in the Elks, and they all want to do good things, and this is one of them,” said Labonte.

Organizers say they hope to grow the tournament next year to include two tee times for more players to join.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.