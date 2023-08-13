Cool and rainy start to the week with more rain throughout week

The weekend continues with the cool trend but mostly calm skies, but rain is on the move into the region and will affect your Monday morning commute. Rain will approach from the southwest and predominately affect those near Wisconsin. A break from the rain is expected for Tuesday and most of Wednesday now, but more rain moves in from the northwest and could bring rounds of isolate thundershowers.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds; cooler air with light breeze

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate rain throughout most of the day

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; 70s possible in the east

Tuesday: Warmer air with a break from the rain; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Warmer air approaches; increasing clouds throughout the day with rain starting late at night

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light to moderate showers with chances of thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of showers in the morning

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.