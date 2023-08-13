Attorney General Dana Nessel stops in Gogebic County at outpatient counseling center

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel was at the Phoenix House Outpatient Counseling Center in Bessemer.

She was there to talk about how the Opioid Settlement that she announced on June 12th would affect them. Nessel said the more than $338 million settlement is something that she and her team had been working on for years.

“These settlements are to bring in about $1.6 billion dollars in settlements and half of that is going to the counties and the municipalities and the other half to be apocopated through the state and what I want to do is spread the message is look that money is here now,” Nessel explained.

Nessel said the money has been distributed to all 83 Michigan counties and a lot of the counties aren’t using the money. She continued and said that her main message is to educate people on the fact that, as long as the money is connected to opioid use disorder then money can be spent.

“There are so many people up here in the U.P. that are suffering from addiction and those people need help and you now have great places like here the Phoenix House that are helping people now and they need that assistance,” Nessel said. “That money is not doing anybody any good sitting in a county bank account somewhere it needs to be spent.”

A former Phoenix patient Dean Raymond, who is now a peer recovery coach, said funding a center like Phoenix is important because it changed his life.

“It brought me from the deeps where I was and rewired my brain with the help of these guys and my job and any AA meetings it’s been amazing,” Raymond said.

Certified alcohol and drug counselor Tara Hamilton said after Saturday’s conversation with the Attorney General, they learned a lot of new information about funds that they could possibly take advantage of soon.

“That money is for programs that are already in place so that we can probably tap into that money and enhance our services for our community,” Hamilton said.

Nessel said her next step once she gets back to Lansing is to review the feedback and address the questions she received from the courts, law enforcement, and the people involved in treatment.

