Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall comes to Manistique

The fallen during the Vietnam War number more than 58,000 names.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A line of bikers with a police escort cruised through Manistique on Friday afternoon.

They rode to the Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall at the Marina Park in Manistique.

The Forgotten Eagles Chapter 1 came from about two and a half hours away for a ceremony to honor the fallen and living veterans.

Steve Williams, the chapter’s treasurer, said it was personal for him.

“For me, I’ve got a dad that’s a Vietnam veteran,” Steve Williams said. “I have other family members that served. And just to honor those that are on the walls that are behind us. They didn’t get a chance to ride, so this is our chance to let them ride with us.”

This is the third time the wall has come to Manistique. Paul Walker organized the effort each time. Walker said it’s an honor for him.

“The honor is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, so we may live free,” Walker said. “The price of freedom is written on the wall.”

For visitors who are just looking for a time of reflection, there are benches to sit on.

The Mobile Vet Center is on-site to offer help to veterans who might be struggling.

“That’s why we brought the Vet Center here,” Walker said. “They’re here to help these veterans if there’s some emotional things going on or if they need their benefits that they’re absolutely entitled to.”

More than 58,000 names make up the wall. The thousands of names are for those who died from the start of the war, all the way to the day the U.S. withdrew from Vietnam.

The exhibit is open 24/7 until Monday, August 14 at noon.

