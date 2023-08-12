Record number of racers ready for Ore to Shore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A record number of racers are registered and ready to roll in the annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic Saturday. Friday night was the packet pickup and spaghetti dinner in Marquette.

The dinner was provided by the Negaunee Lions Club. Nearly 3,000 racers are signed up to participate. The line for registration stretched outside Lakeview Arena and well into the parking lot.

“This is truly a family event,” said Nicole Swenson, Ore to Shore Race Coordinator. “We have races for everyone from a 50-yard dash to 48 miles and we really love that the families all come and we love that the community supports it.”

Volunteers are still needed for the race Saturday. This is the 24th year for Ore to Shore. It’s the largest point-to-point mass start mountain bike race in Michigan.

