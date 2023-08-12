Record number of racers ready for Ore to Shore

Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A record number of racers are registered and ready to roll in the annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic Saturday. Friday night was the packet pickup and spaghetti dinner in Marquette.

The dinner was provided by the Negaunee Lions Club. Nearly 3,000 racers are signed up to participate. The line for registration stretched outside Lakeview Arena and well into the parking lot.

“This is truly a family event,” said Nicole Swenson, Ore to Shore Race Coordinator. “We have races for everyone from a 50-yard dash to 48 miles and we really love that the families all come and we love that the community supports it.”

Volunteers are still needed for the race Saturday. This is the 24th year for Ore to Shore. It’s the largest point-to-point mass start mountain bike race in Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
No one hurt in Marquette porch fire

Latest News

The fours photos will soon hang on the Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame wall at Lakeview...
Community members honored in Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame
The club invites the community to come and check out a wide variety of gem and mineral-themed...
Copper Country Rock & Mineral Club’s annual Gem & Mineral Show to run all weekend
Rain, thunderstorms dwindling to sunnier weekend moments before potentially soaking round...
Showery, stormy before gradual clearing later Saturday
The program would provide survivors with a substitute address when needed by public agencies...
Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Address Confidentiality Program Act during Houghton shelter meet-and-greet