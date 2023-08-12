PACT Act deadline extended

VA extends deadline through Monday for Veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to August 10, 2022
VA extends deadline through Monday for Veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to August 10, 2022(MGN)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline for applying for benefits for the PACT act. The new deadline to be eligible to receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 is now 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, August 14.

The PACT act expanded health care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances like burn pits and agent orange. Local veteran service officers say it’s important to apply, you could get substantial benefits.

“It’s important to reach out to an accredited veteran service officer that may be able to take that conversation and turn that into an application for benefits,” said Jason Zdunek, MVAA Veteran Service Officer. “The application for benefits can include monetary compensation. It can also include the opportunity to be enrolled in VA health care.”

You can start your application by clicking here.

