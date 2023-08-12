National Farmers Market Week celebration wraps up in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday, the Marquette Farmers Market celebrated the last day of National Farmers Market Week.

They opened the market with a ceremonial bell ringing. Visitors then could complete Farmers Market coloring pages and temporary tattoos.

Finally, the Market had a thank-you card station where visitors could give thanks to their favorite vendors.

“Our farmers market plays a vital role in our local economy here,” Says Johnson “We provide fresh access to local food. We facilitate over $30,000 annually in food-assisted sales for our community here in Marquette County.”

Next year is the Marquette Farmers Market’s 25th anniversary, and the market manager said they are planning big things and to stay tuned to see how you can participate in that celebration.

If you want to keep updated on the Farmers Markets events, you can visit their website by clicking here.

