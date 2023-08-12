National Farmers Market Week celebration wraps up in Marquette

The Marquette Farmers Market celebrates the last day of the National Farmers Market Week and...
The Marquette Farmers Market celebrates the last day of the National Farmers Market Week and plans their 25th anniversary for next year.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday, the Marquette Farmers Market celebrated the last day of National Farmers Market Week.

They opened the market with a ceremonial bell ringing. Visitors then could complete Farmers Market coloring pages and temporary tattoos.

Finally, the Market had a thank-you card station where visitors could give thanks to their favorite vendors.

“Our farmers market plays a vital role in our local economy here,” Says Johnson “We provide fresh access to local food. We facilitate over $30,000 annually in food-assisted sales for our community here in Marquette County.”

Next year is the Marquette Farmers Market’s 25th anniversary, and the market manager said they are planning big things and to stay tuned to see how you can participate in that celebration.

If you want to keep updated on the Farmers Markets events, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
KTTC
No charges filed in Aug. 4 Escanaba stabbing
Houghton County Sheriff Logo.
Houghton County Sheriff rescues 2 people stranded in Chassell Bay
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Latest News

Saturday the Marquette County fair finishes strongly with doubled-up events and a livestock sale.
Marquette County finishes its 35th annual fair
Dr. Dan Mazzuchi.
Remembering Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi: Health care and Marquette community leader dies of cancer
According to his obituary, Dr. Mazzuchi died at the Trillium House on Thursday following a...
Remembering Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi: Health care and Marquette community leader dies of cancer
The fallen during the Vietnam War number more than 58,000 names.
Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall comes to Manistique