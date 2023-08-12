Marquette County finishes its 35th annual fair

Saturday the Marquette County fair finishes strongly with doubled-up events and a livestock sale.
Saturday the Marquette County fair finishes strongly with doubled-up events and a livestock sale.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday is the last day of the Marquette County Fair. To make up for the rainy day on Friday, the fair is doubling up on outdoor events that were canceled the day prior.

At 7 p.m. Saturday night, the fair will be offering live music and will teach people how to line dance. Earlier Saturday at noon the fair held its livestock sale.

“The fair is very important to all the kids that have livestock here, the livestock sale is at noon today. So, we already have a bunch of buyers coming in,” says Maki “That is an important part for them, they work all year on their animals to get them ready for that.”

Any animals that were not sold Saturday will be sold at the upcoming U.P. State Fair which starts this coming Monday in Escanaba.

