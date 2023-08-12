Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders

Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off...
Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Upper Wisconsin to show off their stuff.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 21st Buzz the Gut Classic Car Show and Parade was firing on all cylinders in Ishpeming Saturday evening.

Scott Perry, Buzz the Gut President, said there were more than 200 cars at the show.

Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Northern Wisconsin to show off their stuff. There was no registration or admission fee, but they had raffles and t-shirts for sale to raise money for future shows.

Perry said there are no awards or prizes, they just let people show off what they’re proud of.

“If they’re proud of it, they can bring it,” said Perry. “We don’t turn anybody away.”

The event ended with a parade and a dance at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma Stanley Maier and Leah-Ann Marie Wera are each charged with assault with intent to do...
2 charged for seriously injuring man in Escanaba bar stabbing
Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
KTTC
No charges filed in Aug. 4 Escanaba stabbing
Houghton County Sheriff Logo.
Houghton County Sheriff rescues 2 people stranded in Chassell Bay
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Latest News

This year it was made out for $10,000.
Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association delivered its 9th annual check to DJ Jacobetti Home
Saturday the Marquette County fair finishes strongly with doubled-up events and a livestock sale.
Marquette County finishes its 35th annual fair
The Marquette Farmers Market celebrates the last day of the National Farmers Market Week and...
National Farmers Market Week celebration wraps up in Marquette
Dr. Dan Mazzuchi.
Remembering Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi: Health care and Marquette community leader dies of cancer