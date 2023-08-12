Ishpeming’s 21st Buzz the Gut Car Show fired on all cylinders

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 21st Buzz the Gut Classic Car Show and Parade was firing on all cylinders in Ishpeming Saturday evening.

Scott Perry, Buzz the Gut President, said there were more than 200 cars at the show.

Participants brought their classic cars from around Michigan and Northern Wisconsin to show off their stuff. There was no registration or admission fee, but they had raffles and t-shirts for sale to raise money for future shows.

Perry said there are no awards or prizes, they just let people show off what they’re proud of.

“If they’re proud of it, they can bring it,” said Perry. “We don’t turn anybody away.”

The event ended with a parade and a dance at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge.

