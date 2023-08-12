Iron Mountain celebrates Italian Fest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - During the 16th annual Italian Fest, Iron Mountain is celebrating its long-standing Italian heritage.

The festival had games, food, and live music throughout the night. Food and wine were provided by local businesses.

Downtown Iron Mountain Program Coordinator, Tim McCauley said events like these benefit the downtown area.

“Well promote the business climate down here. We want to make people aware of all the great businesses down here. Shopping, dining, drinking, celebration, personal services, salons, all kinds of good stuff,” said McCauley.

Italian Fest is run exclusively by volunteers. Many of these volunteers helped with kids’ games, raffle prizes, and general event information. 16-year volunteer John Sacchetti said volunteering for these events is fun.

“Meeting all the people sometimes you don’t see for a while. You might have relatives come into the area on this or on a lot of the events going on every weekend. So, it’s just fun,” said Sacchetti.

On top of live music and games for kids, many people enjoyed events such as the grape stomp and the dinner toss.

Downtown Iron Mountain Event Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen said the best part of a festival is the community coming together to have fun.

“The people. All of the attendees. I mean if I put together a festival, we had the volunteers, and nobody came. It’s nothing, so with everybody here, that’s the best part,” said Williamsen.

The Italian Fest fun will continue until 11 p.m. CT Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.