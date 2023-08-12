Cooler weekend with another round of rain Monday

Cooler conditions linger for the weekend with some spotty showers in the forecast for parts of Saturday. As the weekend progresses temperatures will warm back up into the 70s but rain is on the way for Monday. Right now a system is set to move in by Monday afternoon and bring rain chances to most of the U.P. Models are trending the rain to be more southerly so rain will be lighter closer to Lake Superior.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; spotty showers in isolated areas with breezy winds around 20 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s near shore; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Sunday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day; cooler air lingers

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning; light to moderate rain chances set for most of the U.P.

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Warming air with mostly sunny skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Warmer air approaches with chances of moderate rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

