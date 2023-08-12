Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association delivered its 9th annual check to DJ Jacobetti Home

This year it was made out for $10,000.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake took part in the 9th annual motorcycle ride.

Every year the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association takes a trip to the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans to deliver a check. This year it was made out for $10,000.

Mike ‘Cooky-man’ Cook, Jacobetti Ride organizer Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association member, said they’ve donated around $60,000 with these runs over the years.

Cook said the riders take a lot of pride in taking this ride every year.

“When they get in their years like this, they get kind of put alongside the road. It’s the worst thing in the world to be forgotten, you know,” said Cook. “We try to come in and let them know that they’re not forgotten, that we appreciate them very much and life does go on.”

The American Legion Post 349 will host a flag retirement ceremony. Anybody that would like to dedicate a flag to honor a fallen soldier is welcome to attend. That will take place at the American Legion post in Little Lake at dusk Saturday night.

