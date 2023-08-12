Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the City of Perry are picking up the pieces after Friday’s EF-1 tornado left behind significant damage. Downed trees and powerlines caused dangerous conditions in the immediate aftermath of the storm and buildings saw roof damage or in some cases were demolished entirely.

Despite the devastation, no injuries have been reported as of Saturday evening.

What is evident after this storm is that the Perry community is rallying together to get through this tough time. Numerous businesses were handing out free food and water to anyone who was impacted by the storm or workers who came into town to help. Kodet’s True Value Hardware was grilling burgers and hot dogs for anyone that needed something to eat and also was giving out water bottles. Some of the food was donated or paid for by other area businesses according to Owner Jeff Kodet.

Workers with Brent’s Pizza were driving around the City handing out pieces of pizza to those working hard to clean up the debris.

Meijer sent a semi-truck to the parking lot of City Hall that was filled with cases of water bottles. Residents or workers in the area can pick up water bottles if they need any.

Perry Mayor Sue Hammond was happy to see how the community rallied together.

“Devastation turned to hope, and now it’s pride,” Hammond said.

Perry’s Chief of Police echoed the sentiments.

“I’ve always felt that about Perry. We’re close knit, we’re tight, we’re small but there are so many benefits that come with that. It’s reassuring to see that in a time like this. Just the fact that we haven’t had any injuries reported at this point is nothing but a miracle and I’m grateful to see and experience that also,” Bawks explained.

Mayor Hammond tells News 10 that the City is encouraging residents to limit their use of sewer as the City’s sewer system is currently being run on generators. She believes that will change in a couple of days.

Despite the massive amounts of debris, many residents in Perry told News 10 they believe they were lucky that it wasn’t worse and no injuries have been reported.

