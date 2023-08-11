UP nonprofit lender awarded $3M business development grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan business development organization hopes to add more than 600 new jobs around Michigan thanks to a recent grant.

A Marquette-based nonprofit lender, Northern Initiatives, is hoping to create more jobs throughout Michigan. Northern Initiatives started as part of Northern Michigan University (NMU) 30 years ago. It is now an independent non-profit.

“We loan to small businesses across the U.P. as well as the rest of the state; we have expanded. We also provide technical assistance to help those businesses thrive,” said Elissa Sangalli, Northern Initiatives president.

Sangalli said Northern Initiatives expanded downstate 15 years ago. One of its partners is Grand Rapids-based Start Garden, a business incubator.

The two organizations received a combined $3 million dollar grant from the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency last week. The grant money will be loaned to Michigan businesses over the next four years for business development and growth.

“Across the state with our reach, we are hoping to create 645 jobs,” said Sangalli. “I am not sure what percentage of that will be in the U.P. but it is a focus area for us.”

109th State House District Representative Jenn Hill said, “Northern Initiatives has seen tremendous growth over the years, going from a small organization operating in Marquette to a region-wide powerhouse of economic development.”

Sangalli said she will be focused on expanding the impact in the U.P. and across Michigan.

