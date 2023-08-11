Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store
This is a stock photo.
This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach purchased from a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

“It was alive and moving,” Worrick said. “Just thank God I didn't eat the frog.”

Worrick said she immediately returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave her a refund, she said.

The TV station’s video showed the frog in a sealed container.

Jennifer Holton, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, told the Detroit Free Press that the store shouldn't have released the frog because authorities now don't know whether it's native to the state.

She said the department referred the incident to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Meijer officials said the frog was relocated to a new home outdoors.

Officials at California-based Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, apologized in a statement and promised to continue to provide “the freshest, finest quality veggies for consumers.”

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
No one hurt in Marquette porch fire
breezy
Breezy day then a wet & cooler trend

Latest News

Porcha Woodruff poses on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Oak Park, Mich. Woodruff who was falsely...
Detroit police changing facial-recognition policy after pregnant woman says she was wrongly charged
Michigan trooper who ordered dog on injured motorist is acquitted of assault
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31,...
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81