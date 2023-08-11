Stranded vessel, 2 occupants safely recovered by Houghton County Sheriff in Chassel Bay

Houghton County Sheriff Logo.
Houghton County Sheriff Logo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTAGE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office rescued two people from a vessel stranded at the Entrance of Chassel Bay in the early morning on Thursday.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 12:12 a.m. from the U.S. Coast Guard requesting assistance rescuing a stranded vessel.

The vessel, occupied by two people, was stranded at the entrance of Chassel Bay in Portage Lake.

Deputies located and secured the vessel using the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat, Marine 1. The vessel and its occupants were safely towed to the Houghton waterfront.

