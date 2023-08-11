State Representative James DeSana weighs in on Mackinac Bridge toll bill

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A bill that would eliminate the Mackinac Bridge toll is currently awaiting co-sponsorship in the State House.

29th State House District House Rep. James DeSana (R) introduced the bill on June 28. Rep. DeSana said even though the Mackinac Bridge collects an annual revenue of $23 million he feels crossing it should be free.

“I believe that people are over-taxed already and when we charge every little thing it just gets very aggravating for the average family and the average person to live,” Rep. DeSana said.

Rep. DeSana said he thinks the bill would have positive effects on the entire state if it passes

“It’s going to encourage people to travel and it would become an economic boost because the 23 million dollars in savings and crossings would be spent with private businesses and restaurants,” Rep. DeSana said.

109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D) said she will not be co-sponsoring the bill. Rep. Hill also talked about how the bill could have negative impacts on maintenance for a critical piece of infrastructure.

“It’s the drivers and the users who pay to make sure that we keep this incredible piece of infostructure running and so to not have authority that manages the bridge, and to take away the funding is a very bad idea,” Rep. Hill said.

Mackinac Bridge Authority Chairman Patrick Shorty-Gleason agrees with Rep. Hill, who said the toll is critical.

“We don’t get any money from the state of Michigan and we don’t get any money from the federal government,” Rep. Hill said. “The only money we received to maintain and operate this bridge is through the tolling process. This process has been in effect for 66 years now and it’s proven to be very, very effective.”

Rep. Hill said next up, co-sponsors would need to sign the bill before it is brought before a committee.

If the committee passes the bill, then it would go to the floor.

