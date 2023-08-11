Slow down your busy life with yoga and mediation
Yogi Swami Omkarananda stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share insight about yoga and meditation.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buddhist yogi from India is in Marquette for the weekend to spread his message of peace.
Swami Omkarananda, or Swami G, along with his former student Yan Ciupak, stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share insight about yoga and meditation practices.
Now, back to yoga and meditation.
Swami G says true yoga is not about “walking out” but “walking in”, and that Western yoga practices place too much emphasis on the external body.
The yogi adds that yoga is not about physical exercise, but finding an internal pathway to peace.
He says there are two things needed to maintain a peaceful life: means of survival and practices.
Swami G recommends spending an hour a day meditating and breathing intentionally. If you don’t have a consecutive hour to give, he says to spend three to five minutes every hour meditating.
And finally, Swami G is giving a presentation on Friday night at Unity Yoga Co-op in Marquette from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participation is donation-based and free for students.
